Ella McClory
Sophomore
Ella McClory, daughter of Sarah and Craig McClory, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Girls Tennis Team.
Although she has been a part of the CIA Girls Tennis Team since last season, they were unable to compete due to COVID-19 protocols. So she said the biggest things she is looking forward to are getting back on the court with her friends and competing.
McClory decided to follow in her brother’s footsteps when it comes to tennis. She said, “My brother was playing and I wanted to join him and play a sport at school. I love being outdoors and tennis offers an opportunity for me to put a lot of focus and energy in a great environment.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am motivated to be better than I was yesterday. I have a big, competitive spirit and I enjoy pushing myself to be the best player I can be.”
CIA Varsity Tennis Head Coach, Ty Avolio, said of McClory, “Ella’s strength is in her determination to succeed. As a beginner in tennis, through sheer will, she quickly learned to develop her game to a level uncommon in a newcomer. I am looking forward to her continued growth.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Sarah. She said she is thankful to her for passing down her competitive spirit and is “inspired by her grit and drive in everything she does.”
McClory describes herself as determined and motivated. When she’s not on the tennis court, she spends her time doing competitive horseback riding.
After graduating from CIA, she hopes to attend an Ivy League school and pursue a career in finance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.