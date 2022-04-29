Mason Starling
Sophomore
Mason Starling, son of Meredith and John Starling, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Golf Team.
This season, Starling said his top highlight has been getting to return to the golf course with his team. Golf was on pause until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It has been fun challenging my skills and progress against others on the course and personally working to get stronger in the weight room with my teammates,” he said.
Golf was the first sport that Starling ever started and it stuck. “My dad encouraged me to start and I immediately fell in love with it,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am motivated to be the best I can. I want to be consistent with all my swings, and I constantly want to challenge myself with that.”
CIA Varsity Golf Head Coach, Sam Harris, said of Starling, “Mason consistently demonstrates leadership to his teammates on and off the golf course. He continues to work on all aspects of his game and shows great promise as a student athlete.”
His biggest role model in life is professional golfer, Rory McIlroy. “I try to copy my golf game after him,” he said, “but I also love who he is as a person. He is inspiring with how he carries himself with his attitude both on and off the course.”
Starling describes himself as caring, consistent and competitive. When he’s not competing on the course, he enjoys weight lifting and doing yard work at home.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to pursue a career in physical therapy or personal training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.