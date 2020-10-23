Taylor Dawson
Senior
Taylor Dawson, son of Carter and Chris Dawson, is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and this week’s Athlete of the Week. He competes in Esports, specifically League of Legends.
This season, Dawson said that the first Esports match was a highlight. “We had a great match as a team, and individually I had highlights in the game that I have been working hard to achieve,” he said. “It was a very proud moment for me.”
He has always loved gaming, but said that when he realized he could do it competitively it took his passion to the next level.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am very competitive. I love to win and do well. My teammates are great and I want to push myself to be the best for them. I am looking forward to a great season with them.”
James Hayden, the Head Coach of League of Legends, said of Dawson, “Taylor has really embraced his role on our team. He brings a passion and desire for the game that helps push us forward. He continues to be an encouraging voice and strives to make us better through his performances.”
One of his top role models is his uncle, who is a professor at the University of Chicago. “I look up to him for all he has achieved in his career,” he said. “He is relatable, humble and a great all around person.”
Dawson describes himself as forward thinking and competitive. When he’s not competing, he enjoys working on his car and his PC.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to go to college to pursue a computer science degree. One day he hopes to work at a development company as a game designer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.