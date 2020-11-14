Brendan Greene
Sophomore
Brendan Greene, son of Dwanna and Carlos Greene, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy, and competes in Varsity Cross Country, Esports Rocket League, basketball and soccer.
Greene was a founding member of the Esports team at CIA and said it is one of his biggest accomplishments. “I love the school and to be able to start a new program has been exciting,” he said.
Greene started running cross country at the lower school as an extracurricular activity. He said as he has gotten older, however, he really appreciates the competition and exercise.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I like stretching myself outside of my comfort zone. I like trying new things, and while running is not new to me, I enjoy reaching different milestones and personal bests.”
CIA’s Director of Athletics said of Greene, “Brendan is a model student-athlete for the Mustangs. He participates in a sport every season and has so much school spirit! He’s a great teammate and someone younger students look up to.”
His top role model in life is his father, Carlos. “When I feel like I am running out of energy, I think of him and his encouragement gets me through tough times.”
Greene describes himself as kind, supportive and a leader. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending his downtime with friends and playing video games.
After graduating from CIA in a couple of years, he plans to attend college. He is currently undecided on what he would like to major in.
