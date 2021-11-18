Jesse McCormick
Freshman
Jesse McCormick, son of Cindy and Shane McCormick, is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a member of the Boys Football and Basketball teams.
This season, he said his biggest highlight was being able to play football. “Our school did a co-op with Lighthouse Christian, and it was great to be able to meet new teammates and play a sport I love.”
He started playing basketball because it was his mother’s favorite sport. “She encouraged me to play, and I’ve always liked watching the University of North Carolina,” he said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to really enjoy playing.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to play football in college. In order to do that, I know that I have to stay focused, put in the work, and push myself to be the best I can be daily.”
CIA Athletic Director Kelly Fish said of McCormick, “Jesse is a coach’s dream in that he is intrinsically a hard worker and has a team-first mentality. His experience in our football co-op was his first opportunity to display that in Varsity sports and I’m excited to see him carry over his strong work ethic to Varsity basketball this winter.”
His top role model in life is his mother. He said he admires her for her determination and work ethic.
McCormick describes himself as competitive, determined and kind. When he’s not competing he enjoys playing with his dog and watching football with his family.
After graduating from CIA, he hopes to continue his football career in college and pursue a career in graphic design.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.