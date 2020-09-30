Karina Cernyar
Senior
Karina Cernyar, daughter of Anne and Jeffrey Cernyar, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and competes in Esports. She specifically participates in Rocket League and Strength and Conditioning.
Cernyar said one of the best parts of Esports is competing to be the best she can be. “I love the idea of having Esports this year and working to compete in a championship against other students and schools from around the region,” she said.
Cernyar has always enjoyed playing video games, but started competing in Esports just a few years ago. “It’s a great opportunity to be a part of this inaugural Esports season at CIA,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to be my best for my teammates. If I am pushing myself to be the best I can be, I know I am going to be a good example for them to follow. Also, if I am giving my best effort, I know I can be in a good position to support them in any way they need."
Esports Head Coach Erik Staalner said of Cernyar, “Karina has already emerged as a leader among her new Esports team. As a senior, she brings maturity to practice and a willingness to learn. She picks up on new skills and contributes to the growth of her teammates. I look forward to seeing her progress and success this inaugural season of Rocket League!”
Cernyar describes herself as loyal, trustworthy, caring and a good listener. When she’s not doing Esports, she enjoys reading, writing stories and creating art.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to college to pursue a counseling degree. One day, she hopes to be an art therapist.
