Sydney Korn
Sophomore
Sydney Korn, daughter of Stephanie and Stephen Korn, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Tennis Team, Cheerleading Team, and Strength and Conditioning.
This year, Korn said cheerleading has brought her some of the biggest rewards and best memories. “I have enjoyed learning new dances and routines,” she said. “I am having a great time!”
Korn said she has always enjoyed fitness and did Tae Kwon Do when she was younger. Later, she moved on to other sports to maintain her health.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to push myself to be the best that I can be. I am always wanting to be stronger and faster.”
CIA Director of Athletics Kelly Fish said of Korn, “Sydney joined Mustang Athletics this year and has jumped right in with both feet! She’s willing to try new things, is enthusiastic every time she enters the Field House, and she works hard in workouts and practice. I’m so proud of her confidence and enthusiasm to better herself and to be a good teammate.”
One of her top role models in life is her mother, Stephanie. She looks up to her for her strength, drive and caring attitude.
Korn describes herself as hard working, kind and caring. When she’s not competing, she enjoys creating art, usually with paint.
After graduating from CIA, she hopes to pursue a career in psychology.
