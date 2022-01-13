Alexandra Visco
Junior
Alexandra Visco, daughter of Alex and Shawn Visco, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Cheerleading Team.
This season, Visco said cheering in the first basketball game of the year was her top highlight. “We worked hard to be ready for the game and there was a lot of excitement in the gym,” she said. “It was a great atmosphere."
This year was Visco’s first year ever cheering. She said she decided to try it out because several of her friends were cheerleaders and it looked like something she would enjoy.
When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “I like to be active and feel myself getting stronger and better at whatever I do.”
Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach, Kristen Greer, said of Visco, “Alexandra is so encouraging and willing. She makes sure that her teammates are confident in their abilities and is always there to lift them up with positive encouragement. She steps up and is willing to put in the work it takes to learn and perfect new skills. She has been a leader throughout this season for our team.”
Her top role model in life is her mother. “She’s such a hard worker,” she said. “I hope to be like her and have her work ethic.”
Visco describes herself as kind and hardworking. When she’s not in school or cheering, she enjoys spending her free time with friends and family.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to college to pursue a degree in education so that she can become an elementary school teacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.