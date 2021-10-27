Ashe Romans
Freshman
Ashe Romans, son of Elisa and Trent Romans, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Boys Cross Country Team and Esports teams.
Romans said the biggest highlights this year were being able to compete and prove that the training he did paid off. “I loved setting new goals and breaking them throughout the cross country season."
Romans got his start in cross country when he was only 8 years old. His father introduced him to the sport. He said at first, he didn’t truly enjoy running, but eventually grew to love it.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I’m inspired to train and compete knowing I am making myself better.”
Head Coach of the Varsity Cross Country Team, Reid McFadden, said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Ashe grow throughout this cross country season. He has put in great work and has seen his times improve because of his hard work and determination.”
His top role model in life is veteran and Olympic distance runner Louis Zamperini. “I was introduced to him through the book ‘Unbroken,’” he said. “He went through very tough situations and inspires me because he never gave up.”
When he’s not competing for CIA, he enjoys playing video games and reading.
After graduating, he plans to work in the field of conservation.
