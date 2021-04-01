James Page
Junior
James Page, son of Jeresther and James Page, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Boys Basketball and Tennis teams.
Page has been playing tennis for a while, but said basketball is a new interest. “I have liked the team aspect of working together to improve, both as individuals and as a group,” he said. “I have great teammates and enjoy coming to practice every day.”
Page credits his father, who also played basketball, for his introduction to the sport. “I’m glad I gave it a chance,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I find satisfaction in seeing myself improve, finding different ways to get better, and having breakthrough moments of where I understand new concepts of the game.”
Head Basketball Coach Reid McFadden said of Page, “James is a thoughtful, careful and meticulous student who brings those traits to the court. He is always striving to be better and constantly pushes himself outside of his comfort zone. I am proud of how hard he is working this season!”
Page said two of his biggest role models in life are his parents, but that he looks up to many others. “I try and take bits and pieces of greatness from them and apply them to my life,” he said. “I look up to people and the moments of true action, beliefs and faith and how they stand up to things, united.”
He describes himself as creative, thoughtful and kind. When he’s not on the tennis or basketball court, he enjoys doing photography, writing, mountain biking and flying drones.
After graduating from CIA, he hopes to pursue a career as a pilot. One day, he would like to fulfill his dream of flying bush planes in Alaska.
