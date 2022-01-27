Maria King
Maria King, daughter of Cary Grayson and Timothy King, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Gymnastics Team.
King said the top highlight of her gymnastics career was making it to regionals. “I was surrounded by support from teammates and coaches, and having the opportunity to meet peers from around the region was a great experience,” King said. “I loved the competition and the chance to challenge myself at that level.
King started gymnastics at a young age to channel her extra energy. She said the more she participated, the more she grew to love it. At the age of 10, she started competing and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The thought of doing college gymnastics is a great motivator for me. That has been a goal of mine for a long time.”
Director of Athletics at CIA, Kelly Fish, said of King, “Maria is an excellent athlete and gymnast. She has overcome adversity, injuries and yet continues to maintain a positive attitude and upholds her responsibilities as a student. She has sacrificed a great deal of time to be an excellent gymnast and I’m just so proud of her accomplishments.”
Her biggest role model in life is Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles. “The way she stepped back and prioritized her mental health and her self-care was truly inspiring,” she said. “You don’t see gymnasts do that… they just brush it off. It was very empowering.”
King describes herself as fearless, determined and caring. When she’s not competing as a gymnast, she enjoys spending her time on the tennis court.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to attend the University of Nebraska to compete in gymnastics. She would like to major in criminal justice and minor in psychology.
