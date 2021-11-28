Gavon East
Freshman
Gavon East, son of Shawn Brown, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Boys Basketball Team.
East said his top highlight this season was the first game back with his team. “It was great being able to be out there with my teammates competing,” he said.
East started playing basketball as a way to get more active. He said it came pretty easily. “I’m really glad that I started and can now be on the school team.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to be better than I was the day before. I enjoy learning from my mistakes and learning how I can improve myself."
Head Coach of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team, Reid McFadden, said of East, “Gavon has been a great addition to our basketball program. His attention to detail and hunger to be the best he can be is a great example for his teammates. He is a natural leader and I am glad he is part of Mustang Athletics.”
His mother is his top role model in life. He said he admires her for all of her dedication to the family.
East describes himself as respectful, kind and hardworking. When he’s not competing, he enjoys playing video games, drawing, and playing guitar and piano.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to pursue a career where he can either help others or design.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.