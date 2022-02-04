Cade Kreidel
Sophomore
Cade Kreidel, son of Cindy and Chris Kreidel, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team.
This season, he said the top highlight was being able to play in games again, something that was not possible last year due to COVID-19. “I missed the game atmosphere, and to be able to play in front of peers and family at our first home game was a lot of fun,” he said.
Kreidel credits his father for his start in the sport. Since his start, Kreidel said he has “enjoyed working hard to become a better athlete and basketball player.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My family is my inspiration. They have pushed me to be a better version of myself and I want to honor their commitment to me by being the best I can be.”
Head Coach of the CIA Boys Varsity Basketball Team, Reid McFadden, said of Kreidel, “Cade is a dedicated and reliable multi-sport student athlete. Coaches can count on a strong work ethic from him.”
His top role mode in life is his father. “He is a constant encourager, he believes in me and he is a great example of what I want to become as I get older,” he said.
Kreidel describes himself as musical, outgoing and funny. When he’s not competing, he spends his time working and making music.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to go to college to pursue a degree in music production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.