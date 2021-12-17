Hannah Jane Brophy
Sophomore
Hannah Jane Brophy, daughter of Deborah and Steve Brophy, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a member of the Volleyball and Cheerleading teams.
This year, she said getting to play in volleyball games again and helping her cheer coaches choreograph a cheer dance were her top highlights.
She started cheering when she was younger, but over time transitioned into dance. This year, she said she felt fortunate to return to cheer. “I loved dance, but missed being able to cheer and encourage my peers as a cheerleader,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I love being able to represent my school, whether it be in volleyball or cheerleading. I want to be my best for my school, coaches and teammates.”
CIA Head Cheerleading Coach, Kristen Greer, said of Brophy, “Hannah Jane exemplifies what a true leader is. She demonstrates passion and resilience in every move she makes throughout her athletic journey. Hannah Jane steps up and puts in the necessary work to be successful in every sport she chooses to participate in. She is inclusive, consistently uplifting and understands what it means to be a team player.”
Her biggest role model in life is her mother, Deborah. She said she admires her for her ability to work with others and feels lucky to have her in her life.
Brophy describes herself as creative and dedicated. When she’s not competing she enjoys acting and spending time with friends.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to attend Belmont University and pursue a career in music or film production. One day she hopes to direct music videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.