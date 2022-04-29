Abby Bowling
Sophomore
Abby Bowling, daughter of Heather and Andrew Bowling, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Tennis Team.
This season, Bowling said her biggest highlight has been getting to return to compete after tennis was on pause for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The matches this year have been a lot of fun,” she added.
Bowling credits her mother for her start in the sport. She said she encouraged her to play when she was younger and that she really enjoys getting to play with family and friends.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am inspired by the encouragement I get from my family. They challenge me to persevere no matter how matches are going. I want to be the best I can to be able to repay the support they gave me.”
CIA Head Tennis Coach, Ty Avolio, said of Bowling, “Abby brings a sporting spirit to the courts every day with an infectious smile, and desire to grow and learn new challenges.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Heather. She said she admires her for her kindness, work ethic and encouragement.
Bowling describes herself as positive and caring. When she’s not in school or competing on the court, she enjoys spending her time horseback riding.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to pursue a career as a horse trainer.
