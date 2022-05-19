Ripley Lampka
Junior
Ripley Lampka, daughter of Jill Pulley and Karsten Lampka, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of Strength and Conditioning.
Lampka said having a supportive environment of athletes and coaches has been a rewarding part of strength and conditioning. “They have been encouraging, pushing me to be my best, even on days that I don’t feel up to it,” she said. “It’s been a great year all around.”
She started strength and conditioning as a way to improve her skills in climbing, an activity she frequently does outside of school. “I knew I needed to improve my overall strength to be successful, and once I knew I could get involved at school, I jumped at the opportunity,” she said.
CIA Strength and Conditioning Head Coach, Jason Church, said of Lampka, “Ripley has always been a joy to have in the weight room. She is fierce, never shies away from a challenge and inspires others to work hard as she does.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My motivation to improve my overall health and well-being. I enjoy challenging myself and working out with my friends.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Jill. “She understands me to the core and supports me in all aspects of my life.”
Lampka describes herself as proud, daring and funny. When she’s not competing or in class, she enjoys spending her time climbing, drawing and reading.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to pursue a career as a child therapist or in computer animation.
