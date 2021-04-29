Cole Heffron
Senior
Cole Heffron, son of Ashley and JJ Heffron, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Boys Tennis Team.
This season, Heffron said his biggest highlight has been bonding with the team. “We could have been down with back-to-back spring seasons of not being able to compete, but we took It upon ourselves to challenge our own skill development and make each other better,” he said. “I have had a lot of fun with my teammates this year!"
He first started tennis in CIA Lower School, where he said it was something he did more for fun. But as he’s gotten older, he said he really enjoys working to improve as a player.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to bring my best each and every day. It’s an internal motivation to show up and be the best I can be for the team.”
One of his top role models in life is CIA Tennis Coach, Ty Avolio. “He is the reason I stay driven to play and provides a lot of motivation for me to strive to get better,” he said.
Avolio said of Heffron, “Cole has been a CIA tennis mainstay for years. Always dependable and affable, Cole is a coach’s dream and I’m proud to have had a part in his student-athlete experience.”
When he’s not on the tennis court, he enjoys playing guitar, film editing and spending time with friends.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to attend college and pursue a career in the film industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.