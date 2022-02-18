Sterling Fowler
Freshman
Sterling Fowler, son of Leslie and Dean Fowler, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of Esports. He competes in Super Smash Brothers.
This season, Fowler said the team’s first win was his top highlight. “It was a tight match and the camaraderie we had as a team was incredible,” he said. “Everyone was engaged and into the match. We had to work together to achieve the result and to be able to represent my school was great!”
Fowler started playing video games at a young age. He said that as soon as he learned he could play competitively at school, he didn’t think twice about joining. “I’m so glad I did,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I like to push myself in whatever I do. I wanted to achieve the number one spot on the team and that was the main motivation for me.”
CIA Esports Head Coach, James Hayden, said of Fowler, “Sterling showed incredible passion as an Esports participant. He practiced hard and pushed himself to constantly improve. He consistently inspired his teammates to be their best by his example.”
His top role models in life are his parents. “My dad is a great example of hard work and dedication,” he said. “My mom is very encouraging and is my example of perseverance.”
Fowler describes himself as kind, hardworking and caring. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending his time exercising.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to go to college to pursue a career as an engineer.
