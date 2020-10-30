Kaiden Espaillat
Sophomore
Kaiden Espaillat, son of Kiersten and Luis Espaillat, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Cross Country Team.
While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a typical season, Espaillat said that getting to do internal team challenges kept him on his toes. “I had spent time preparing for this season, and was able to use the team challenges as a way to test myself and compete against my own personal best times.”
Espaillat said that he has always loved running, but it was wanting to follow in his sister’s footsteps that led him to run competitively.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I love to push myself out of my comfort zone. I am always challenging myself to be better, both for myself and for my teammates. I know when I am at my best, I am bring my team to the next level.”
Varsity Cross Country Head Coach Ryne Anderson said of Espaillat, “Kaiden worked hard during Cross Country this fall by challenging himself each day in practice. He pushed himself to get better each day despite having no races on the schedule.”
One of his top role models in life is Associate Athletic Director Coach Reid. “He is always giving me advice on how to become a better person,” Espaillat said. “He wants to see me become the best I can be and I appreciate the feedback and coaching he gives to me as an athlete and a person.”
He describes himself as energetic, smart, hardworking and caring. When he’s not running, he spends his time competing in wrestling and swimming, as well as watching TV, playing ping-pong and spending time with friends.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to join the military and then pursue a career as a police officer.
