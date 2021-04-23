James Smith
Junior
James Smith, son of Anne and Matthew Smith, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of both the Boys Soccer and Tennis teams.
Smith said he is returning to soccer after a few years off and is excited to be able to be on the field kicking the ball around again. “I’ve picked it back up quickly and enjoy playing with my teammates,” he said. “Being new to Currey Ingram, it’s been a great chance for me to meet students and get plugged in.”
Smith credits his father for his start in the sport. He encouraged him to try it out at an early age.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I’m inspired to get better every day.”
Head Varsity Soccer Coach Reid McFadden said of Smith, “James is a joy to coach. Every day he comes with a positive attitude, ready to lead his teammates by encouraging them and setting the example through his work ethic. He is always the first to the field and first to step into drills. James is the ultimate example of what an outstanding student-athlete looks like.”
His top role models in life are his parents. He said he appreciates them for their constant encouragement and motivation they provide.
Smith describes himself as hardworking, motivated and committed. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending time with friends and family, as well has participating in Boy Scouts.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to pursue his tennis career in college.
