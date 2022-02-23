Noah Kang
Senior
Noah Kang, son of Byung and Micki Kang, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Wrestling Team.
This season, Kang said his top highlight was placing 5th at the Johnny Drennan Tournament, facing off against numerous teams from out of state.
Kang’s father wrestled when he was in high school, which Kang credits as his reason for wanting to try it out. He started in 7th grade and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Knowing that my competitors are also training, so I have to work harder than them. I also hate losing.”
RHS Boys Varsity Wresting Coach, Brody Faler, said of Kang, “Noah, a third-year team captain, is having an excellent senior season. He is one of the best 132-pound wrestlers in Tennessee, having defeated multiple state-ranked wrestlers in the last month. Noah is also an outstanding student and RHS citizen.”
His biggest role models in the wrestling world are Jaydin Eierman and Spencer Lee—both of whom compete on the University of Iowa Wrestling Team.
Kang describes himself as driven, reliable and hardworking. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending his free time hanging out with friends.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a degree in business and then an MBA.
