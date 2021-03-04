Drew Dodson
Junior
Drew Dodson, son of Kip and Koren Dodson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Boys Wrestling Team. He competes in the 145-pound weight class.
This season, Dodson won three tournaments and achieved a 35-1 record.
He got his start in the sport as a freshman when he was recruited by RHS Wrestling Coach Matt Mercy. Quickly, wrestling became his favorite sport.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Only being a third year wrestler makes me want to train harder than everyone else so I can catch up to the people that have been doing it for 6-10 years.”
One of his top role models is American freestyle and folkstyle wrestler Spencer Lee. “He makes the sport look so easy,” Dodson said.
He describes himself as hardworking and competitive. When he’s not in class or competing for RHS, he enjoys cooking, watching sports and playing video games.
After graduating from RHS he plans to go to college and, if everything goes according to plan, become a millionaire.
