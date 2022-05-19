Judah Benjamin
Junior
Judah Benjamin, son of Sam and Yamini Benjamin, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Boys Soccer Team. He plays the position of midfielder for the team.
This season, Benjamin said his top highlight was going 8-0 against Clarksville High School.
He started playing soccer when he was 6 years old with his neighbors and said he hasn’t stopped since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I like playing with friends and teammates, and I also play cause it’s a lot of fun.”
RHS Boys Soccer Head Coach, Michael Reed, and Assistant Coach, Les Gluszynski, said of Benjamin, “This past week Judah started a great comeback in our game against Station Camp with a fantastic goal and his energy on the field. Judah has been a key player in the midfield for us this whole season with his decision making and 100 percent all-in attitude.”
Benjamin describes himself as fun-loving and spontaneous. When he’s not competing he enjoys traveling, eating new foods and cooking.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to attend college.
