Reagan Dowling
Senior
Reagan Dowling, daughter of Ellie and Leon Dowling, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Sideline Dance Team and Competition Dance Team.
This season, Dowling said her top highlight was competing at Nationals, knowing that the team had done their very best.
She has been dancing since she was 3 years old. When asked what keeps her motivated to train and compete after all these years she said, “I love to perform and I want to be the best dancer I can be.”
She said her biggest role models in life are her coaches. “They pushes me to be better and believe in me when I don’t believe in myself.”
RHS Dance Coach, Allie Roule, said of Dowling, “Reagan is on both sideline dance and competition dance. She’s constantly working to better herself. Reagan demonstrates strong leadership and strength. It was a joy to coach her this year.”
Dowling describes herself as determined and strong-willed. When she’s not competing, she enjoys napping, watching movies, listening to music and baking cookies with her grandmother.
After graduating from RHS, she is planning to attend Auburn University. She said she will most likely continue to pursue dance there as well.
