Emily Nelson
Junior
Emily Nelson, daughter of Kelli and Mark Nelson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Golf Team.
Nelson started playing golf after her sister began playing. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I like playing with my family and friends, so I practice to be the best I can and do my best.”
Her top role models in life are Lexi Thompson and Tiger Woods. She said she admires their skill in the game of golf and one day hopes to be like them.
Nelson describes herself as hardworking and funny. When she’s not on the golf course, she enjoys spending time with friends and watching Netflix.
After graduating from RHS she plans to continue her golf career at the collegiate level.
