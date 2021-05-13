Katelyn Maguire
Senior
Katelyn Maguire, daughter of Jenn and Brad Maguire, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Varsity Softball Team.
This season, Maguire said that her biggest highlight was defeating Brentwood High School, one of their main rivals.
She started playing softball at the age of six and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I love being on the field and playing with my team.”
RHS Head Softball Coach Allison Brown said of Maguire, “Katelyn is such a hard worker. She has worked hard to improve her game offensively and defensively. What I love most about Katelyn is how much she loves softball and loves her teammates. She does anything she can to help her teammates and always has such a positive attitude. She is a great example to our underclassmen and we are so lucky to have her on our team.”
Her top role models in life are her parents. She said she admires them for their constant support.
Maguire describes herself as determined, hardworking and passionate. When she’s not on the softball field, she enjoys spending time with her family and teaching children.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University where she will major in education.
