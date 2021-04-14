Reghan Grimes
Junior
Reghan Grimes, daughter of Mikaela Perry Grimes and Reggie Grimes, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Track & Field Team.
This season, Grimes achieved new personal records in both the shotput (39’8”) and the discus (116’2”.)
She started running track as a way to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Her mother ran track at The University of Alabama and Grimes said running has always been a part of the family.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Just reaching my full potential and being my best self.”
One of her top role models in life is former professional basketball player Michael Jordan. “He always pushed himself and others around him to be the best,” she said.
Grimes describes herself as humble, caring and ambitious. When she’s not competing for RHS, she enjoys reading and listening to music.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to continue her athletic career at a Division I school and pursue a career in the medical field.
