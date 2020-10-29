Laurel McLaughlin
Senior
Laurel McLaughlin, daughter of Bradley and Doug McLaughlin, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of main base on the team and is the captain of the squad.
McLaughlin credits her mom, Bradley, for her start in the sport. She was also a cheerleader in high school and encouraged her to try it out in 5th grade. “Ever since then, I’ve loved the sport,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I love to perform in front of crowds to showcase what the team does every week and our hard work. Also, I get to cheer with my best friends, and they push me to do my best.”
RHS Cheer Coach Haley Beeler said of McLaughlin, “Laurel is a truly outstanding athlete. She works hard each and every day in and outside of the classroom. She is one of the best role models for our school and she represents all that is Ravenwood Cheer. She is gracious, kind, beautiful, and it’s hard not to watch her cheering on the Raptors from the sidelines.”
Her mother is also her biggest role model in life. She looks up to her for her determination and work ethic. She said, “She inspires me to never give up and to enjoy life.”
McLaughlin describes herself as passionate, determined and kind. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys spending time with her friends and playing with her dog, Coco.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to attend The University of Alabama. She said cheering in college is a definite possibility.
