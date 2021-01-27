Sai Kudithini
Senior
Sai Kudithini, son of Nagireddy Kudithini and Sudheera Yannam, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and the Varsity Captain of the Boys Bowling Team.
This season, the team was able to achieve consecutive wins in the season and each player had an average over 100.
Kudithini started the sport his sophomore year when his friend, William Lee, suggested that he join. “I fell in love with the sport and the relationships I’ve made,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Every player on the team plays to win. In practices, we all play determined to reach our goals for the season and we also aim to have fun while competing.”
One of his top role models is his teammate Edward Lee. “He helped me grow throughout my time in high school and I am truly grateful to have played this sport with him,” he said.
Kudithini describes himself as compassionate, self-determined, collaborative and creative. When he’s not in class or at the lanes, he spends his time writing songs and making music as an independent artist. He also produces instrumentals and is learning ASL.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college to major in computer science.
