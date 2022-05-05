Patrick Delves
Senior
Patrick Delves, son of Jason and Betsy Delves, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Boys Tennis Team. He competes in singles and doubles.
This season, Delves said his top highlight is that he is currently undefeated.
When asked what keeps him motivated to train and compete he said, “To be better than everyone else.”
His biggest role model in life is his father, Jason. He said he is the hardest worker he knows.
Delves describes himself as driven and competitive. When he’s not competing, he enjoys exercising, fishing and hunting.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon.
