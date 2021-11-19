Reagan Larkin
Junior
Reagan Larkin, daughter of Cara and Steve Larkin, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Volleyball Team. She plays the positions of outside and right side hitter.
This season, she had a career high of 17 kills against Nolensville High. She was also awarded the Herff Jones Heart of the Team Award.
Larkin started playing volleyball in 6th grade and has been at it ever since. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to be a role model for younger girls in the sport or girls who want to try it out. I also have dreams to play in college, which motivates me.”
RHS Volleyball Coach Abbey West said of Larkin, “After being moved to the Right Pin, Larkin’s size was a huge contributor to our defense. I am proud of her ability to switch positions on such a large stage and the contributions she made to the depth of our offense as well as the serving time.”
Her top role models in life are her parents. Both were Division I athletes and continue to push her to do her best today.
Larkin describes herself as a leader and hardworking. When she’s not playing on the court, she spends her time coaching club volleyball.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to continue her volleyball career in college.
