Andrew Dudas
Senior
Andrew Dudas, son of Dave and Karen Dudas, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of linebacker.
This season, he had 100 tackles, four sacks and one interception.
Dudas credits his father and his siblings, who also play football, for his start in the sport. He started playing with the Brentwood Blaze at the age of 5.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My parents inspire me to train and compete every day because seeing how much they believe in me pushes me to work hard.”
RHS Football Coach, Will Hester, said of Dudas, “Andrew has been one of the leaders of our team this season. His tenacity and drive to be great are a great example to our younger players!”
His top role model in life is his father. He said he admires him for always being hardworking and humble, no matter what life threw at him.
Dudas describes himself as driven, a leader and a hard worker. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending his free time hunting and fishing.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a major in criminal justice.
