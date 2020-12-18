Thomas Abramson
Senior
Thomas Abramson is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Boys Cross Country Team.
Abramson started running in the 6th grade after deciding to follow in his parents’ footsteps, who are both runners.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to become the best I possibly can be.”
His top role model in life is his father. He credits him as the main motivator behind his start in the sport.
Head Cross Country Coach Peter Mueller said of Abramson:
After leading the boys team with a runner up finish at the Crockett Park Corral in early October, senior Thomas Abramson was eyeing a personal record (PR) at the Battle of Buckner and earning All Region honors at the region championship. Unfortunately, COVID-19 had other ideas and he was quarantined due to close contact with a positive case. His quarantine ended the day after the region meet, so the boys team had to qualify for State without one of their best runners just to keep his season alive… After training solo for two weeks, Thomas was excited to be back with his teammates and ready to run fast. He finished 18th at State in one of the fastest fields in Tennessee history… Thomas will be remembered for a lot of things including great hair, tremendous intellect, and a quiet thoughtfulness, but when it comes to cross country his ability to embrace the pain and race hard is legendary.
After graduating from RHS, he is considering attending Penn State, Furman University, Washington University and Northwestern University.
