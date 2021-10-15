JT Smitherman
Senior
JT Smitherman, son of Tena and Rodger Smitherman, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the positions of linebacker and running back.
This season, he said his biggest highlights were in a game against Hendersonville where he had 13 tackles and three tackles for losses.
Smitherman started playing when he was only five years old. When asked what has kept him motivated all of these years he said that his uncle has been his biggest support.
RHS Head Football Coach William Hester said of him, “JT has played an excellent first half of the season. He has flown around on offense, defense and special teams! We look forward to what he does for the team the remainder of the year!”
His top role models in life are his parents. “They have done so much to see me succeed in everything,” he said.
When he’s not in class or competing on the field, he enjoys spending his free time making TikToks.
After graduating from RHS, he is planning to continue his football career in college and pursue a pre-law degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.