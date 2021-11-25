Miles Ramer
Sophomore
Miles Ramer, son of Colleen and Daniel Ramer, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Boys Cross Country and Track teams.
This season, Ramer said his biggest highlights were competing at Region and State, as well as achieving a new record in the 5k.
Ramer said he started running after he decided to stop baseball.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My teammates and it’s what I love to do.”
RHS Cross Country Coach Pete Mueller said of Ramer:
Even though he was riding a hot streak, having won both the mid state and region championship meets, Miles was not the pre-race favorite at the AAA state championship meet. His PR of 15:29 put him in the top 5, but Landen McNair’s 14:59 put him atop most people’s lists. But having worked with Miles the last year and a half, I wasn’t surprised at all that he won. He is a very disciplined and hardworking runner, and despite his relative youth, an amazing tactical racer. His plan was simple—run with the leaders and then make a move towards the end of the race… once he made his move there was no looking back. He cruised to a 15:10 to win the first individual state title in Ravenwood history, beating McNair by nine seconds.
His top role models in life are his parents and coaches. He said he appreciates them for always being there to rely on.
Ramer describes himself as hardworking and nice. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending time with friends and playing Xbox.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to continue is running career in college.
