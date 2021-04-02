Nicole Caruso
Junior
Nicole Caruso, daughter of Keith and Sheila Caruso, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Swim Team.
This season, Caruso won most of her events and dropped her time to 5:13 in the 500 Freestyle.
She started swimming in 2012 after watching Missy Franklin compete in the London Olympics that year. “I fell in love with the grit and dedication required to be my best,” she said, “and even at a young age I felt sure there was nothing more rewarding than swimming.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The encouragement of my teammates and coaches. There is no ceiling to success and to swimming, so I am continually motivated by seeking to be my best.”
Her top role model in life is sports reporter and commentator Kate Fagan. She is also the best-selling author of Caruso’s favorite book, “What Made Maddy Run.” Caruso said, “Her words have changed my life and I hope to have that kind of impact on others someday.”
Caruso describes herself as dedicated, determined and passionate. When she’s not competing, she spends her free time running, reading, cycling, hiking and having movie nights with friends.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to continue her swimming career at the collegiate level. Her dream would be to attend New York University and obtain a degree in journalism.
