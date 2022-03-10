Kaylen Thomas
Senior
Kaylen Thomas, daughter of Bobby and Keri Thomas, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Wrestling Team. She competes in the 132-pound weight class.
Her top highlights as a wrestler are being named a State and Region Champion in her weight class.
Thomas said she decided to try wrestling because she was interested in getting into something new. She started wrestling her sophomore year and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates and Coach Gordon inspire me to train and compete because they motivate me to keep going every day and always believed in me. They made me want to be a State Champion.”
Her top role model in life is the Girls Wrestling Team Head Coach, Geston Gordon. “He inspires me and pushes me to be the best I can be,” she said. “He always looks after me and contributed to all my successes. I wouldn’t be here without him.”
Coach Gordon said of Thomas, “Of course, the Athlete [of] the Week in wrestling is no one other than Kaylen Thomas. Kaylen went 3-0 during the state tournament, ending her wrestling season as a State Champion. Her discipline and focus during the season helped guide the success of the Lady Raptors Wrestling Team. She also won the Middle TN Dream Team Award for her weight class in the girl’s division.”
Thomas describes herself as kind, athletic and positive. When she’s not competing on the mat, she enjoys watching movies.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to play Division I rugby at Mount Saint Mary’s University.
