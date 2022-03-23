Elizabeth Flynn
Junior
Elizabeth Flynn, daughter of April and Chris Flynn, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Varsity Basketball Team.
This season, she said her biggest highlights were defeating Brentwood High School three separate times.
Flynn said her interest in basketball started at an early age. She recalls playing lots of sports with her siblings and basketball was one of the sports that stuck.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said that watching other teams compete keeps her going.
Her top role model is her travel basketball coach, Tony McLeod. “He is always happy to help me and always wants the best for me,” she said.
Flynn describes herself as determined and athletic. When the basketball season ends, she spends her time competing on the school’s Cross Country Team as well as the Track & Field Team.
RHS Girls Head Varsity Basketball Coach, Andrew James, said of Flynn, “Elizabeth is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached. She is a selfless player that cares about her teammates and gets just as excited about their accomplishments as she does her own. She is everything that you want as a player and I love coaching her.”
After graduating from RHS, she plans to continue her athletic and academic careers in college. She said she would like to study education.
