Reghan Grimes
Junior
Reghan Grimes, daughter of Reggie Grimes and Mikaela Perry-Grimes, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of forward for the team and is RHS’s all-time leading rebounder.
Although she has many stand out moments, Grimes said one of her best happened a couple weeks ago in a game against Spring Hill high where she scored 27 points and had 16 rebounds.
She started playing the sport when she was about four years old due to the influence of her older siblings, who also played.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I’m inspired by the thought of being the best I can be and just looking forward to reaching my goals.”
RHS Varsity Basketball Coach Andrew Grimes said of her, “Reghan has been our leading scorer and leading rebounder all season and does so many other great things for us as well. Against Franklin, she became the third player in Ravenwood Girls Basketball history to score over 1,000 points. She is also the career leader in rebounds with 550 and counting. Not only is she a great player, but she is a great teammate that has been a great leader for us.”
Her top role models in the world of basketball are Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. “They’re both like the definition of hard work and good competition,” she said. “They pushed others around them to be great and they’re really motivational.”
Grimes describes herself as ambitious, hard working and kind-hearted. When she’s not running up points, she enjoys reading, relaxing and hanging out with her friends.
After graduating from RHS, she hopes to continue her basketball career in college. She would like to take a pre-med track or possibly study psychology. One day, she plans to work in the medical field or as a sports psychologist.
