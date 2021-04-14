Miles Ramer
Freshman
Miles Ramer, son of Colleen and Daniel Ramer, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Boys Track & Field Team.
This season, he ran a mile in 4:31 and an 800-meter race in 9:49.
Ramer has been running since the 7th grade when he decided to make the switch from baseball to track.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Wanting to be the best.” He added that it’s also a routine for him now, so it comes second nature.
His top role models in life are his parents. He said he looks up to them for their constant guidance. “They always steer me in the right direction,” he said.
Ramer describes himself as hardworking, nice and thankful. When he’s not competing, he enjoys playing Xbox and spending time with friends.
After graduating from RHS, he hopes to attend a Division I school where he can continue running. He one day hopes to work in the medical field.
