Isaac Rollins
Senior
Isaac Rollins, son of Mark and Grace Rollins, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the positions of kick returner and cornerback.
This season, he had two big hits in intense games and several pass break ups.
Rollins said that his friends were the driving force behind his start in the sport. In 8th grade, they kept telling him to try it out, so he did.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing, he said that he works hard so that he will have the opportunity to go to college to play at the next level.
His top role model in life is Darious Williams, a professional football player for the Los Angeles Rams. “I see myself in him when he plays,” he said.
RHS Football Coach, Will Hester, said of Rollins, “Isaac was a lock down defender in our secondary all season long. His athletic ability and understanding of the game make him a dominant force in the back end of the defense.”
Rollins describes himself as motivated and unafraid of a challenge. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending time with friends and training.
After graduating from RHS, he hopes to attend an Ivy League school where he will study business and finance.
