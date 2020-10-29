Trevor Andrews
Senior
Trevor Andrews, son of Trish and Nelson Andrews, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of quarterback for the team and is a senior captain.
He has scored 29 touchdowns so far this season, which he said is his top highlight.
Andrews credits his older brother, who also played high school football, for his start in the sport.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I train and compete to bring another State Championship back to Ravenwood.”
RHS Varsity Football Coach Matt Daniels said of Andrews, “[He] accounted for 300 yards of offense and five touchdowns in the Raptors 51-10 win over Smyrna last Friday. Trevor, a senior captain, has led by example this year as a mentally and physically tough player who refuses to quit, even when things don’t go his way.”
One of Andrews’ top role models in life is professional football player Russell Wilson. He said he looks up to him for the integral role he plays in supporting his community.
When he’s not on the football field, Andrews enjoys playing basketball.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a degree in Business.
