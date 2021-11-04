Hannah Ruth Walton
Junior
Hannah Ruth Walton, daughter of Melissa and Frank Walton, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Golf Team.
This season, she placed second in the district tournament as an individual and first as a team. She also led the team to second place in the state tournament and tied for eighth place individually.
Walton said her father started her in the sport when she was only 4 or 5 years old. She remembers taking lessons and playing in competitions at The Little Course.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I strive to play the best I can in every tournament I play in. I hope to play for college in the future.”
Her biggest role models are her parents, Melissa and Frank. She said she admires them for their constant support and encouragement to do her best.
RHS Golf Coach, Teddy Craig, said of Walton, “Hannah Ruth played outstanding in far from ideal course conditions. She continues to improve all aspects of her game. I was proud of her ‘compete level’ on the big stage.”
Walton describes herself as positive and athletic. When she’s not in school or on the golf course, she enjoys spending time with her friends.
After graduating from RHS, she hopes to continue her golf career in college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.