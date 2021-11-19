Lauren Hiatt
Senior
Lauren Hiatt, daughter of Wendy and Rob Hiatt, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Soccer Team. She plays the positions of outside back and defensive mid.
Her biggest highlight this season was scoring a goal against Hendersonville High that put the team ahead and led them to State.
Hiatt started playing soccer at the age of 3. “My parents signed me up and I haven’t stopped playing since,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “What inspires me is my drive to be the best for myself and my teammates.”
RHS Soccer Coach Jessica Mancini said of her, “Lauren has been an outstanding player and teammate these last four years. She came back from an ACL injury last year and helped propel her team to another state tournament making it to the state semifinals this season… Look forward to seeing her grow and play at St. Louis University next year!”
Her top role models in life are her parents. She said she admires them for teaching her to never give up.
Hiatt describes herself as hardworking, caring, kind, competitive and driven. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, traveling, skiing and going to the lake.
After graduating from RHS, she will go on to play collegiate soccer at St. Louis University and major in business/marketing.
