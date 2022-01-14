Alex Lee
Sophomore
Alex Lee, son of Kimberly and Yong Lee, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Bowling Team.
This season, he achieved a high score of 191. He said his top highlight was when he made it to qualifiers.
Lee started bowling with friends as another way to hang out and have fun with them. Quickly he realized he wanted to take it more seriously.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Competing is fun and what inspires me is the fact I can show results from everything I do.”
RHS Bowling Coach Dawn Edens said of Lee, “Alex Lee was a consistent top bowler for RHS throughout the entire season. He was pivotal in helping is recruit new players and for leading by example on the alley.”
His top role models in life are his parents. “They always taught me to work hard and be nice,” he said.
Lee describes himself as kind and humble. When he’s not competing, he enjoys biking, drawing and playing video games.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to pursue a career in graphic design.
