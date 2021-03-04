Grace Buettner
Sophomore
Grace Buettner, daughter of Mimi and Bill Buettner, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Wrestling Team.
This season Buettner ranked 5th in the region and cites it as one of her top accomplishments.
Buettner is new to the sport and said her interest was piqued when she saw a poster with information about the team.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing, she said her motivation comes from her coaches.
Buettner describes herself as outgoing and determined. When she’s not on the mat, she enjoys reading, exercising and cooking.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. One day she hopes to become serve as a pilot in the Navy.
