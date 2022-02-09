Kylie Klemm
Senior
Kylie Klemm, daughter of Michelle and Jason Klemm, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of flyer on the team.
A seasoned cheerleader, Klemm has received All-State Cheerleader for the state of Tennessee. She started cheering at a very young age in Peewee Cheer with one of her neighbors and ended up loving it.
When asked what keeps her motivated to compete after all this time, Klemm gave all the credit to her coaches and friends.
Her top role model in life is her All-Star coach. “She is so encouraging and inspiring,” Klemm said.
Klemm describes herself as hardworking and said she tries to give 110% at all times.
RHS Varsity Cheerleading Coach, Celia Katherine ‘Katie’ Barnes Cagle, said of Klemm, “Kylie Klemm is a senior this year and has shown great leadership on our team. She has a strong work ethic and has shown great character throughout this season. She works hard and sets a positive example for the underclassmen on our team. Kylie has a great attitude and we are glad to have her on our squad this season.”
When she’s not in school or competing in cheer, Klemm enjoys shopping.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to continue her cheerleading career at The University of Mississippi and major in business.
