Owen Grismore
Senior
Owen Grismore, son of LeaAnn and Scott Grismore, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of shooting guard.
One of the highlights of his career was this season in a game against Franklin High School, when he scored 14 points in the first quarter.
Grismore said he remembers being interested in basketball from a very young age when he used to shoot on a small hoop at home. “I’ve always loved playing basketball since,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “To always be the best version of myself at all times.”
RHS Varsity Basketball Coach Patrick Whitlock said of Grismore, “Owen has established himself as a three-point marksman and carved out a role as a deadly three-point shooter. He is a great team player and embraces his role. Owen is also a great student, boasting a 4.3 GPA.”
One of his top role models in life is his father, Scott, who coached him through the majority of his younger years in basketball. Grismore credits his father for the majority of his basketball knowledge today.
Grismore describes himself as hard working, confident and kind. When he’s not on the court, he spends his time playing other sports and video games, as well as hanging out with friends.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to study engineering in college.
