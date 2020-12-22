Jordan Rayl
Sophomore
Jordan Rayl, daughter of Bill and Karen Rayl, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Cross Country Team.
This season, she achieved a new personal best time of 19:43 in the 5k.
Rayl decided to start running in 6th grade at Sunset Middle and she has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to get the best out of myself and do everything I can to help our team do well.”
One of her top role models in life is former Ravenwood Raptor, Msgana Araya. Araya ran cross country for RHS and now runs at The University of Tennessee- Knoxville. “She is an extremely talented runner and has showed how her hard work has paid off,” she said. “She has been a great person to look up to.”
Rayl describes herself as competitive and hardworking. Although she runs competitively, she said running is also her hobby.
After graduating from RHS in a couple of years, she plans to continue her running career in college.
