Carter Galbreath
Junior
Carter Galbreath, son of Jay and Candi Galbreath, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Swim Team. He competes in the butterfly and backstroke.
This season, he achieved a time of 51.87 in the 100-meter butterfly and 55.60 in the 100-meter backstroke.
Galbreath has been swimming ever since he started on a summer team at the age of 4 or 5. When asked what continues to motivate him to train and compete he said “wanting to be able to swim in college” and have fun with his friends.
His biggest role model is Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps. “He has been able to overcome his anxiety while also being one of the best athletes for the past 20 years,” he said.
Galbreath describes himself as having a good work ethic and being determined. When he’s not swimming, he spends his free time coding and playing flag football.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to continue swimming at the Division I or Division II level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.